'Medical' Journal Calls Sex Designations on Birth Certificates 'Harmful' to Transgender People

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 6:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The New England Journal of Medicine, the oldest continuously published peer-reviewed medical journal and one of the most prestigious, recently published an article describing sex designations on birth certificates as "harmful for intersex and transgender people."

In an article, titled "Failed Assignments – Rethinking Sex Designations on Birth Certificates," the authors argue that sex designation on birth certificates provide "no clinical utility" and propose moving such designation below the line of demarcation.

According to the authors, the birth certificate is an "evolving document" that has historically been revised to reflect "social change, public interest, and privacy requirements." The authors contend that biological sex should go the way of other retired characteristics, such as race and parents' marital status.

"Assigning sex at birth also doesn’t capture the diversity of people’s experiences," the authors write. "About 6 in 1000 people identify as transgender, meaning that their gender identity doesn’t match the sex they were assigned at birth."

The authors go on to say that since the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that bans on same-sex marriage are unconstitutional, "only a few legal contexts relying on sex designations remain."

But not everyone is buying their arguments.

A similar breakdown in the "science" occurred when public health officials greenlit Black Lives Matter protests over the summer while scolding Americans to avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing.

Most Popular