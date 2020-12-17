California Was Cool with Letting This Child Murderer Walk Free. ICE Wasn't.

A Salvadorian national convicted of murdering a child was recently released by the California Department of Corrections at Pleasant Valley Prison in Chowchilla, California. Sanctuary laws led to the criminal alien's release despite an active immigration detainer lodged by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

California did not honor the immigration detainer against Carlos Morales-Ramirez, who was convicted by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles in 1998 for second-degree murder, assault on a child causing death, and great bodily injury to a child causing death.