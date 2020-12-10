Maybe One of Biden's 'Experts' Can Explain to Him How FDA Approval Works

Joe Biden has billed himself as a leader who will work in "lockstep" with experts when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Well, a good place for him to start would be to learn the difference between an FDA advisory panel’s recommendation for approval of a drug and actual FDA approval.

The independent FDA advisory panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted on Thursday to recommend approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate. The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

Following Thursday’s recommendation, Joe Biden released a statement on the FDA’s "approval" of the Pfizer vaccine candidate, which hasn’t happened yet.

"Yesterday marked another tragic milestone in our fight against COVID-19," Biden’s statement began. "But today’s approval by the Food & Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is a bright light in a needlessly dark time."

An expert or anybody who read the news about the committee's recommendation to approve the vaccine candidate could have explained the process to Joe.

"Vaccines don't equal vaccinations," Biden lectured. "Our challenge now is to scale up manufacturing and distribution to distribute 100 million shots in the first 100 days of my administration."

Biden is pretending like rushing the vaccine development -- what Trump did -- was the easy part, and the hard part will be to distribute the vaccine throughout the United States. The Trump administration has already given millions of dollars to states and coordinated efforts to rush distribution as soon as a vaccine is approved by the FDA, which, again, hasn't happened yet.

Biden's allies, like billionaire globalist Melinda Gates, are outraged that Trump has placed Americans first in line to receive the vaccine and can't wait for Biden to bring his "global leadership" to the White House.

Biden's and the liberal media's narrative goes like this: After warning that millions of Americans would perish from the virus, calling Trump's travel restrictions on China "racist," and repeatedly telling Americans that a vaccine wouldn't arrive until sometime in 2021 at the earliest, President Trump somehow failed to lead during the pandemic.

Thanks to President Trump, millions of Americans didn't die from the virus, even Dr. Fauci acknowledges that travel restrictions saved countless lives, and we now have very effective vaccine candidates expected to be approved and available in the coming days.