All Teachers in This One City Must Attend 'White Privilege' Training

To indoctrinate the children, the teachers must first be brainwashed.

All teachers in one California city are required to attend training that lectures educators about how racist they all are, how they have colonized stolen Native American land, and how they are so close-minded about it all because of their "white fragility."

Journalist Christopher Rubio obtained leaked documents from the San Diego Unified School District revealing teachers in the district are mandated to attend training on how educators "are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies."

(Via ChritopherRufo.com)

The training begins with a “land acknowledgement,” in which the teachers are asked to accept that they are colonizers living on stolen Native American land. Then they are told they will experience “guilt, anger, apathy, [and] closed-mindedness” because of their “white fragility.” After watching clips of Robin DiAngelo and Ibram Kendi, the trainers tell the teachers: “you are racist,” “you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies,” and that they must commit to becoming “antiracist” in the classroom. They must submit to the new racial orthodoxy. The teachers are told that they are part of an oppressive white power structure. The trainers claim that “white people in America hold most of the [power]” and that white teachers have an “ability to thrive” that is “being preserved at every level of power.” Finally, teachers are told they must become “antiracist” activists. They must “confront and examine [their] white privilege,” “acknowledge when [they] feel white fragility,” and “teach others to see their privilege.” They must turn their schools into activist organizations.

According to Rufo, the San Diego Unified School District seems to have misplaced priorities considering only 47 percent of their students reach proficiency in math and reading. Rufo also points out the training does nothing to improve students' academic abilities but does serve the interest of activist teachers looking to place blame for their failures on "systemic racism."

In September, a public school teacher in Westlake, New York, kicked off the first day of class by distributing a handout on the Black Lives Matter movement that compared cops and sheriff's deputies to klansmen and slave owners. The same handout was reportedly distributed to eighth-graders in Texas weeks earlier.

In June, a public school teacher in Pawtucket, Rhode Island was arrested in connection with the vandalism of a Christopher Columbus statue.

Maybe closing the public schools wasn't such a bad idea after all.