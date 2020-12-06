Comedian Rips Wealthy Hollywood Elites for Selfishly Supporting Lockdowns

Comedian Whitney Cummings took a swipe at wealthy Hollywood elites for selfishly supporting the lockdowns.

In a tweet posted on Friday, the Two Broke Girls comedian tweeted her amazement over wealthy Hollywood elites who support the new lockdowns, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) unveiled new regional lockdowns expected to shut down much of the state in coming days.

"It’s amazing how wealthy hollywood people want everyone to say home except grocery workers and Postmates and Amazon delivery people and nannies," Cummings tweeted.

Like the governor, Hollywood elites don't mind the lockdowns because they aren't impacted as much as the rest of us.

Luckily, a number of sheriffs in the Golden State are refusing to enforce the governor's edicts as Newsom pushes ahead with new lockdowns. In response, Newsom has threatened to withhold state and federal funding to local law enforcement agencies unwilling to enforce his restrictions.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco blasted Newsom in a recent video statement, calling the governor a hypocrite and vowing that his sheriff's department would not be complying with the governor's orders.

Newsom and a number of Democrats have faced sharp criticism after being caught violating their own guidelines regarding COVID-19. The governor was caught attending a large birthday celebration at the ritzy French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.

If the lockdowns have taught us anything, it's that we are not all in this together.