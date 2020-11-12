WATCH: Adam Schiff and Joy Reid Fret Over Republican-Led Investigations

Reports on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop raise serious concerns regarding China's ability to blackmail former Vice President Joe Biden. The prospect of a Communist China or other foreign entities possessing compromising materials on the Biden family needs to be thoroughly investigated by Congress.

During an interview on Thursday, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) agreed with MSNBC host Joy Reid that congressional Republicans would likely spend the next four years conducting such investigations.

"They want to go after Hunter Biden still," carped Joy Reid to Adam Schiff. "They want to go after the investigations that led to impeachment. A time in which I think for a lot of people you sort of became the modern-day Thaddeus Stevens."

Stevens was a fiery Republican who railed against slavery; think pro-life Republicans in the modern era. Schiff is a partisan Democrat who represents the amoral interests of Hollywood elites.

"Is this what we're going to have to sit through for the next four years?" Reid asked. "Republicans just doing investigations and refusing to legislate?"

Sure would be a shame if Senate Republicans did exactly what Democrats in the House spent the past couple of years doing.

Schiff said he shared Reid's concerns about Republicans spending their time investigating rather than legislating, which is rich coming from the Democrats' lead-impeachment manager.

"I do expect in the new Congress that yes, they'll continue to try to go after Joe Biden and delegitimize Joe Biden," Schiff said.

Perhaps if Democrats didn't lead a partisan impeachment of President Trump, spend four years peddling conspiracy theories about Russia and other nonsense in an attempt to delegitimize the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, then Schiff and Reid might have a point. But they don't.

Despite Big Tech and the liberal media doing everything they can to keep the American people from finding out about Joe Biden's involvement in his son's pay-for-play schemes, the American people deserve to know the extent to which Joe Biden may be compromised by the Chinese or beholden to other countries. Those answers are exactly what Joy Reid and Adam Schiff are worried about.