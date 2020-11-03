Nevada Extends Polling Hours at Some Locations After Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit

Polls in Nevada will stay open an hour later following a legal challenge from the Trump campaign.

Fox News is reporting that polls in Nevada will stay open an extra hour after several voting locations delayed opening earlier in the day due to technical issues. Polls originally closed in Nevada at 7 p.m. local time.

In the Trump campaign's lawsuit, lawyers cited 22 polling sites that experienced technical issues, and an additional eight sites were added during the court hearing.

Clark County voters...several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened. If you are waiting in line, please be patient. The sites will open soon. #ElectionDay #NevadaVotes — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 3, 2020

Six electoral votes are up for grabs and polls have shown Biden consistently leading the president in the Silver State going into Tuesday's election. Of course, the same was said of Florida where a win for the president has now been called.

Republicans are calling on voters in the state to remain in waiting lines to cast their ballots.

In 2016, Trump lost Nevada to Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton, who carried the state by 2.4 percent over her rival. Fox News notes that Hillary's margin was lower than Barack Obama's in the previous two elections. Some have argued the coronavirus lockdowns that have crippled the service industry in cities like Las Vegas and Reno will play into the president's favor.

As Katie reported earlier, the Trump campaign put Nevada in the win category in its forecast, expecting Trump to carry the state by 50,000 votes.