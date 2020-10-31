Gov. Cuomo Mandates Strict Testing of Out-of-State Travelers

On Saturday, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the replacement of the state's quarantine travel advisory list with a strict requirement for out-of-state travelers to get tested for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Travelers visiting the Empire State from nearly every state in the union must now show proof of a negative test result within three days upon arrival, The New York Post reported. Additionally, travelers must quarantine for three additional days and retest on day four. Travelers who receive a positive test result will then be required to isolate for two weeks.

The governor announced the new requirements during a press briefing from Albany on Saturday.

"Four days plus three days is seven days, and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period," said Cuomo.

The new requirement applies to travelers from every state with the exceptions of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Any person who refuses to be tested will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Cuomo recently came out with a new book touting his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and painting himself as the savior of New York. But nearly two months after Trump banned travel from China, Gov. Cuomo was dismissing the virus as a disease that people didn't need to worry about. The governor has time to write fiction but no time to apologize to all the victims who lost loved ones as a result of the his deadly nursing home policy.

The governor also found time to appear on "The View" and blame President Trump for every coronavirus death in the country. As Cortney wrote earlier, it was too much for Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) to take. The lawmaker chided the governor for sending seniors to their graves.