Pennsylvania Poll Worker Accused of Voter Intimidation Against Republicans

Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell's campaign is accusing a poll watcher -- who is also an intern for Parnell's opponent, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), and an assistant for top Democratic lawyer Marc Elias -- of engaging in voter intimidation ahead of the November 3 election next Tuesday.

Emily Resko, the Democrat poll watcher, allegedly posted photos of voter rolls to Snapchat with the caption, "im about to see how alllllll you fuckers vote" and threatened to look up the voting history of people in the district.

(Via the Free Beacon)

After tens of thousands of voters received the wrong ballots, Parnell asked courts to mandate poll watchers at satellite voting locations in the district. Resko said the Lamb campaign picked her to assist Elias, a leading Democratic campaign lawyer, in opposing Parnell's request. In reaction to the news, Resko wrote on Snapchat: "[S]o how about because of my internship, me and this other boy were picked tonight to LITERALLY BE ASSISTANTS UNDER THE LAWYER ON THIS POTENTIAL CASE. I'M SO FUCKING EXCITED fuck parnell and his voter supression." That message contained screenshots of tweets from Lamb and Elias. "[I] literally get to gather data for this case this is amazing im excited ok bye sorry." ... Resko also said she had access to voter files, which "give me full access to the voting history of ALL residents in the 17th congressional district." Later, she sent a message containing a partial spreadsheet in which she wrote that she was "about to see how alllllll you fuckers vote."

Parnell posted on Twitter that he had received the "credible evidence of voter intimidation" from a constituent in the district in which Parnell is seeking office. Parnell said he forwarded the evidence to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania as well as the Justice Department.

We’ve received serious allegations with credible evidence of voter intimidation by the @ConorLambPA campaign here in #PA17.

We have taken immediate action & referred this to the US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania & the Department of Justice. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 28, 2020

