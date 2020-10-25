Biden Acknowledges 'Extensive Voter Fraud Organization' Behind Campaign

Unfortunately for Democrats and their media allies, who are constantly assuring us that no Democrat would ever stoop so low as to commit voter fraud, Joe Biden bragged about the extensive voter fraud organization behind his campaign.

"[W]e have put together and you guys did it for President Obama's administration before this, we have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Joe.

Democrats cheat in normal elections years, but Trump Derangement Syndrome really has the left going overbored.

Democrat allies are fighting court battles to broaden the potential for voter fraud.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with the Democrats and ruled that mail-in ballots could not be thrown out even when the voter's signature clearly doesn't match the one on their application.

Friday's decision was the second major court victory for Democrats and voter fraud this past week. With a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, a deadlocked 4-4 ruling left in place a Pennsylvania court-ordered extension for mail-in ballots. Ballots in Pennsylvania will now be accepted if they are postmarked by Nov. 3, or the postmark isn't legible (convenient), and the ballot arrives up to three days after the election.

Expect lots of Democrat ballots and mismatched signatures coming into the voter offices three days after the election if Pennsylvania doesn't overwhelmingly go for Trump. If Biden's comment was just a Freudian slip, this is the "extensive voter fraud organization" he was referring to.