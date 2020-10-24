WHO

Fauci Signed Off on WHO Statement Approving China's Response to the Wuhan Coronavirus

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 2:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fauci Signed Off on WHO Statement Approving China's Response to the Wuhan Coronavirus

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation resulted in emails from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The emails show that Dr. Anthony Fauci signed off on the World Health Organization's approval of China's response to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in late January, Judicial Watch announced on Friday. 

China unleashed a deadly virus on the world and covered it up, resulting in the preventable deaths of countless thousands across the globe, including thousands right here in America. 

"Looks fine," Dr. Fauci wrote, as he signed off on the World Health Organization's Global Preparedness Monitoring Board statement congratulating China on its response to the coronavirus outbreak. 

"The Board commends the speed of the response so far by countries and the World Health Organization (WHO), the transparency of China in sharing information and the genome sequence of the virus, and the strong collaboration between China and affected countries and with WHO," the Jan. 30 statement reads. 

House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans published a report in September exposing how China lied to the world at the start of the pandemic, destroyed biological evidence, blocked investigations by foreign scientists, and threatened doctors and journalists who spoke out. 

As Taiwan was sounding the alarm on human-to-human transmission, China was removing social media posts about the contagion and suppressing information. The WHO then opposed restrictions on international travel, allowing the virus to quickly spread around the globe. 

Judicial Watch's summary of the more than 300 pages of Dr. Fauci's emails released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can be found here

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Is In Such Hot Water That Even the Biden Campaign Is Distancing Themselves
Beth Baumann

Dr. Fauci Has a Suggestion for Getting Rid of the Coronavirus for Good
Beth Baumann
Oops: Photograph of Joe Biden and Hunter's Business Partner Found on Burisma's Website
Bronson Stocking
Is Lisa Murkowski Going to Stab Her Party in the Back During Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Vote?
Matt Vespa

Jared and Ivanka Threaten to Sue an Anti-Trump Group. Here's Why.
Beth Baumann

WSJ Columnist Shreds Claim That Joe Biden is Free and Clear of China Corruption Scheme Allegations

Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular