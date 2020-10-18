Twitter Censors Top Coronavirus Task Force Adviser

Twitter – self-appointed gatekeepers of the press, speech, elections, and now science – removed a tweet by a top Coronavirus Task Force expert who said face masks do not work.

Dr. Scott Atlas, a top White House coronavirus adviser, tweeted the following on Sunday, questioning the effectiveness of face masks in stopping the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

"Masks work? NO," read the Tweet that has since been deleted by our Twitter overlords.

In subsequent tweets, Dr. Atlas pointed to areas like Los Angeles, Miami, Hawaii, Alabama, and other places where Dr. Atlas said "cases exploded even with mandates." For further compelling information about the effectiveness of face masks, I'll point you to this excellent read asking why if face masks work they aren't working.

In a statement to The Hill, a Twitter spokesperson said the doctor’s tweet violated the company's "COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy" which "prohibits sharing false or misleading content related to COVID-19 which could lead to harm."

But Twitter isn't letting the actual scientists and experts leading the Coronavirus Task fFrce establish what's "false," "misleading," or may "lead to harm." Liberals in Silicon Valley brainwashed by the anti-Trump media are the ones making the call. Twitter has decided there is no longer room in the scientific method for any skepticism or evidence challenging certain theories. Twitter is now in lockstep with the liberal media in politicizing science, just as they are in censoring conservatives and interfering in the election.

You can always tell when the Left is politicizing something because the Left's totalitarian streak gives them away. Instead of making arguments to convince voters, the Left censors conservatives and blocks negative press about Joe Biden.

Many expected Twitter to ease off the censorship after the social media company suppressed damaging news stories about Joe Biden. But Twitter knows the stakes are high this year, and Twitter's survival now depends on their Democrat allies winning the election.