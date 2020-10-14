Corruption

Hawley to ACB: Biden-Burisma Corruption Case Might Come Before You on SCOTUS

Source: Al Drago/Pool via AP

Senate Democrats posed several hypothetical questions to Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) had his own such question for the judge, but Hawley's "hypothetical" sounded a lot like the facts we now know concerning Hunter Biden selling access to his father during the Obama administration. 

"I think it's only fair that I ask whether hypothetically speaking, just hypothetically if there were let's say a vice president of the United States," Hawley began, "who hypothetically had an adult son who hypothetically worked for a foreign oligarch, who sold access to his father, the vice president, and his father then intervened in a case to make sure that that oligarch wasn't prosecuted, hypothetically, would that violate, would that constitute the kind of foreign corruption that the Constitution is concerned about."

"I can't answer hypotheticals," Barrett answered, as she answered all hypothetical questions throughout the day. 

"Well I thought you might say that," responded Hawley, "and I'm glad you don't and won't because who knows, that case may come before you." 

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that recovered emails allegedly reveal that Hunter Biden sold access to Vice President Joe Biden to an executive of Burisma Holdings, the corrupt Ukrainian gas company that paid Hunter Biden a monthly salary of $50,000. 

The report calls into question candidate Joe Biden's claim that he never discussed overseas business dealings with his son. 

Twitter and Facebook were accused of election interference after censoring the Post's reporting. 

