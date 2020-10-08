Anarchist Who Plotted Against Whitmer Also Said This About President Trump

Democrats were never held responsible when their base murdered a Trump supporter in Portland, shot up Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball game, attacked a U.S. Senator and his wife as they exited the Republican National Convention, and terrorized American cities and suburbs for months on end. But Democrats didn't waste any time blaming President Trump on Thursday for an anarchist plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Whitmer herself said the foiled plot against her was the result of hate groups listening to the president's words to "stand back and stand by," which the president said at the first presidential debate. According to Whitmer, hate groups interpreted these words "as a rallying cry, as a call to action."

Well, it looks like the anarchists, true to form, think all government leaders are tyrants, including President Trump.

Brandon Caserta is one of the ringleaders in the foiled plot to kidnap the governor and video reportedly of Caserta shows the suspect calling President Trump a "tyrant" and an "enemy."

"Trump is not your friend, dude," Caserta says. "And it amazes me that people actually believe that when he's shown over and over and over again that he's a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude."

Another day, another vicious lie from the Democrats.