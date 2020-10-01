Illegal Aliens Found Packed Like Sardines Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Human smugglers could care less about the lives of illegal aliens. Smugglers abandon illegal aliens in the desert, leave them in cramped compartments in sweltering temperatures, and show no regard for the health and safety of migrants when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

So it's not too surprising that Border Patrol agents found over 100 illegal aliens inside a tractor-trailer at an immigration checkpoint on Tuesday just north of Laredo, Texas.

Agents searched the commercial trailer and discovered 117 individuals inside. All subjects were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala and illegally present in the United States. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and all 117 individuals were taken into custody pending investigation. The tractor-trailer was seized by U.S. Border Patrol, and the case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

"Despite the threat of the global pandemic and a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit by placing them in compromising, enclosed places without regard to temperatures, PPE, or means of escape," CBP stated in a press release. "The Laredo Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol focuses on its enduring mission priorities of countering terrorism, combatting transnational crime, securing the border, facilitating lawful trade, protecting revenue, and facilitating lawful travel."

Human smugglers are also putting migrants in danger when it comes to the coronavirus and stash houses. Border Patrol agents discovered two stash houses in the Laredo area the same day agents seized the tractor-trailer carrying 117 illegal aliens. Agents found 27 illegal aliens inside the two stash houses, and none of the illegal aliens were wearing personal protective equipment.