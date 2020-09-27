WATCH: Biden Has a Pathetic Excuse for Dodging Question About Court Packing

Joe Biden refuses to say whether he would pack the Supreme Court or not if elected president. The Democratic presidential candidate was asked the question by a reporter on Sunday and the former vice president refused to give an answer because it would become "a big issue."

"I know you're going to be upset with my answer," Biden warned. "But what I'm not going to do is play the Trump game, which is a good game he plays, take your eye of the issue before us. If I were to say 'yes' or 'no' to that, that becomes a big issue. That's the headline here."

What Joe Biden calls the "Trump game" is simply telling the American people where he stands on a far-left scheme to grab power my remaking the Supreme Court. Everyone knows where President Trump stands on the issue. Voters deserve to know where Biden stands too.

pic.twitter.com/TauYE5zW5w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 27, 2020

Sure, we should really be asking Biden's handlers where they stand on court-packing since they'll really be the ones running the show if Biden becomes president. We know his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), is open to the idea. Remember, Harris sees the Biden presidency as a "Harris administration together with Joe Biden as president."

Democrats can only force their far-left agenda on the American people if they control the Supreme Court. So Democrats will stop at nothing to try and block President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and, if they fail, you can be sure they'll pack the Supreme Court. It's just something they'll have to do.