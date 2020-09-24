We Now Know Christopher Steele's Sub-Source for the Steele Dossier

We now know that Christopher Steele's sub-source for his discredited dossier was a suspected Russian spy who the FBI believed was a "threat to national security" and the target of a nearly two-year-long FBI probe from 2009 to 2011, according to new information provided by Attorney General William Barr to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

We also now know the FBI was aware the sub-source was the target of a counter-intelligence investigation in December 2016, meaning the FBI knowingly used information provided by a suspected Russian agent to continue its surveillance on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

#Durham BREAKING: The primary sub-source for the Steele dossier was deemed a possible “national security threat” + the subject of 2009 FBI counter-intel probe. According to new records, those facts were known to Crossfire Hurricane team in December 2016. @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/I6Gp4fv98C — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 24, 2020

In May 2009, the FBI launched an investigation into Steele's sub-source after it was revealed the sub-source attempted to recruit two individuals connected to an Obama foreign policy advisor offering money in exchange for classified information. FBI databases revealed the source made contact with the Russian Embassy in 2006 and known Russian intelligence officers. According to one individual interviewed in the probe, the sub-source "persistently asked about the interviewee’s knowledge of a particular military vessel." The probe was closed but the FBI noted the investigation would be reopened if the sub-source returned to the United States.

Sen. Graham called it "the most stunning and damning revelation the committee has uncovered."

According to the attorney general, the sub-source for the Steele dossier had "up till now" been classified and the Department of Justice was providing a summary of certain findings from the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the sub-source. The attorney general writes that he confirmed with U.S Attorney John Durham that the revelations would not interfere with his ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia probe and FISA abuses.

The declassified information means the FBI knowingly used information gathered from a suspected Russian agent to accuse Carter Page of being a Russian agent, as the Wall Street Journal's Kimberly Strassel points out. The FBI withheld information about the sub-source to continue wiretaps on Trump campaign aide Carter Page in the early months of 2017.

8) And people wonder why #Durham is looking into all this?

Also, extra-credit question: Wasn't it Mueller's job to find sources of Russian disinformation? How do you miss the guy potentially feeding it directly to the FBI? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2020

"The now famous email Susan Rice sent to herself on Inauguration Day where she states that President Obama said that everything has to be done ‘by the book’ has become highly suspect," Sen. Graham said. "If this investigation is ‘by the book,’ then the book we’re using is the Kremlin playbook."

Attorney General Bill Barr, who appointed Durham to lead the investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation and the FBI's surveillance activities, has called Durham's findings "troubling," and previously said that "significant" developments in the Durham probe would likely be revealed before the November election.