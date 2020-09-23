ICE Program Continues to Remove Criminal Aliens from Participating Localities

When local law enforcement agencies partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, it's amazing how many criminal aliens are removed from the streets. ICE published its monthly report on enforcement actions resulting from cooperation agreements with state and local jurisdictions, and the results of those agreements are startling.

The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 added Section 287(g) to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. Section 287(g) authorizes the Director of ICE to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies to allow designated officers the ability to perform limited functions related to immigration law enforcement. The selected officers receive specialized training and function under the supervision of ICE officers.

The August report provides a sampling of criminal aliens identified and arrested by partnered state and local law enforcement agencies. The following are just a few of the cases listed in the report:

In Arizona, the Arizona Department of Corrections 287(g) Program encountered an illegal alien from Mexico convicted of two counts of attempted child molestation.

In Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office 287(g) program encountered a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who received a 12-year prison sentence for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

In Massachusetts, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office 287(g) program encountered an Ecuadorian citizen charged with assault and battery of a pregnant woman and strangulation/suffocation of an individual.

In Nevada, the Nye County Sheriff's Department 287(g) program encountered an illegal alien from Mexico charged with sexual assault against a child under the age of 14.

In South Carolina, the Lexington County Sheriff's Office 287(g) program encountered a Guatemalan citizen charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 11.

In Texas, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office 287(g) program encountered an illegal alien from Mexico charged with first-degree murder.

All apprehended aliens will be processed for removal in accordance with federal law.

In fiscal year 2019, the 287(g) Program encountered approximately 775 aliens convicted for assault, 704 convicted for dangerous drugs, 145 convicted for sex offenses/assaults, 173 convicted for obstructing police, 110 convicted for weapon offenses, and 21 convicted for homicide, according to ICE.

The agency says the 287(g) program continues to receive overwhelming feedback from partnered jurisdictions. State and local partners benefit by removing criminal offenders with immigration violations instead of releasing the criminal aliens back into the community. The program also helps ICE take criminal aliens into custody in a safe and controlled environment without jeopardizing the safety of agents and the community.

Additional program information and a list of participating agencies can be found here.