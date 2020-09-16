Locked Down Forever: The Large Percentage of Businesses That Have Closed for Good

Court rulings, like the one finding that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's (D) lockdown orders violated the constitution, will arrive too late for a large majority of businesses, according to a new report published by Yelp. The company's September Local Economic Impact report found that about 60 percent of US businesses closed since the beginning of March will never again reopen.

Between March 1 and Aug. 31, a total of 163,735 businesses on Yelp experienced closures and 97,966 of those closures are permanent, according to the company. Closure data reveals that businesses operated by sole proprietors and those providing professional services have fared better than other business sectors like restaurants and retailers.

"In the wake of COVID-19 cases increasing and local restrictions continuing to change in many states we’re seeing both permanent and temporary closures rise across the nation, with 60% of those closed businesses not reopening (97,966 permanently closed)," the report states.

The report also shows which businesses the lockdown orders have chosen as winners and losers.

The lockdown orders have been particularly kind to health-related businesses, like orthopedists, physicians, family doctors, OB/GYNs, internal medicine, and hospitals. Towing companies, plumbers, and contractors have also maintained a particularly low rate of closures.

The lockdown orders have been punishing to bars, restaurants, shops, retailers, beauty salons, spas, and gyms.

The report also notes the company's closure data corresponds to states with the highest unemployment rates.

"Hawaii, California, and Nevada have the highest rate of total closures and permanent closures – they’re also the three states with the highest unemployment rates, and among the biggest states for tourism. Meanwhile, West Virginia and the Dakotas have the lowest closure rates," the report states.

