Over 300 Airmen Swear-In During Space Force Ceremony

The United States Space Force, the sixth and newest branch of the U.S. armed forces, welcomed hundreds of new space professionals during a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Over 300 airmen transferred into the U.S. Space Force, many of them joining the ceremony virtually from stations as far away as Japan, Greenland, and Southwest Asia. It was a small portion of the more than 2,400 Air Force personnel who have been selected for transfer beginning September 1.