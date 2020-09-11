CBP Holds Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents work tirelessly to protect the American people, so it was fitting that CBP paused on Friday morning at the Laredo Port of Entry to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

First responders, state and local law enforcement partners gathered at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Laredo Port of Entry Honor Guard presented the colors, raised the American flag and then lowered it to half-staff to honor the victims of 9/11.