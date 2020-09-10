LA County Public Health Director Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Reopening Schools

We know Democrats have weaponized the coronavirus against President Trump, but sacrificing the education and development of school children to hurt the president's re-election chances -- that's just sick. If Democrats were resorting to such depravity to oust their political foe, surely the Democrats know they could never admit to stooping so low. Well, it looks like Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer didn't get the memo to keep her mouth shut.

KFI News reporter Steve Gregory obtained a recording of Dr. Ferrer on a conference call with local health officials and school administrators. During the call, Dr. Ferrer says K-12 schools will not be allowed to reopen until after the election takes place. Sure, childhood development is important and all but, you know, orange man bad.

"So we don't realistically anticipate we will be moving to tier 2 or to reopening K-12 schools at least until after the election, after, you know, in early November," Dr. Ferrer said. "When we just look at the timing of everything it seems to us the more realistic approach to this would be to think that we're going to be where we are now until we get, until after we are done with the election."

Every time California schools appeared on the path of reopening, Gov. Gavin Newsom overhauled the rulebook. Most recently, the governor has announced a coloring system by which each county is assigned a color representing various rules and restrictions placed on schools, businesses, and people's freedoms. According to Gavin's new system, schools are eligible for reopening fully for in-person instruction once the county has been in the color red, or tier 2, for 14 days.

But instead of reassuring parents that schools will reopen as quickly as they safely can, the goalpost for Dr. Ferrer is to use her position to disrupt everyone's life as much as possible until everyone is done voting. Not before the election will Dr. Ferrer even consider allowing things to return to normal.

It's not like we needed a confession from the Democrats to know what they've been up to. It's apparent to everyone with eyes. The Democrats want "life under Trump" to be as miserable as possible until election day is over. This is why Joe Biden, in early August, called for universal mask-wearing for three months. September, October, November -- oh, right up to the election!

When it comes to the lockdowns, even Biden knows not to say the quiet part out loud.