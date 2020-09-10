Fact Check: Did Biden Deplete the National Stockpile of Face Masks and Not Replenish It?

CLAIM: The Obama-Biden White House depleted and did not replenish the nation's emergency stockpile of medical supplies, including N95 masks.

Joe Biden is attempting to rewrite history, pretending that he and Obama didn't deplete the nation's stockpile of medical supplies and leave it empty after the pair's eight years together in office. It's the same revisionism they're attempting to do with travel restrictions that President Trump placed on China in the early days of the pandemic. Biden not only opposed those restrictions -- restrictions that even Dr. Fauci credits with saving an untold number of lives -- Biden attacked the restrictions as "racist" and "xenophobic." The Democrats didn't care about saving lives. They were using the opportunity to smear Trump as a racist. In a now-deleted tweet, Nancy Pelosi invited everyone to ignore the president and head on down to Chinatown. It's pathetic, and now Joe Biden is pretending like he didn't set the whole country up for disaster when he and Obama burned through our stockpile of medical supplies and never replenished it. So, what's the verdict? Is it true?