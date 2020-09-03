More Illegal Aliens Charged for Voter Fraud in the 2016 Presidential Race

It's now Sep. 2020, and the feds are still uncovering voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election. No telling how long it will take to weed through all the illegal votes Democrats plan on casting this November, especially if Democrats get their way on vote-by-mail.

In an ongoing investigation by ICE's Homeland Security Investigations office in Raleigh, North Carolina, 19 more illegal aliens have been charged with illegally voting in the 2016 presidential election. The years-long investigation resulted in charges against 19 other foreign nationals back in Aug. 2018, also over illegally voting in 2016.

According to an ICE press release, the illegal aliens violated U.S. election law that bars non-citizens from registering to vote or voting in federal elections under U.S. law. The following foreign nationals face charges that include making false statements regarding their U.S. citizenship and making false statements on voter registration applications.

(Via ICE) Francisco Antonio-Aguirre, age 64, Guatemala

Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, age 57, Malaysia

Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes, age 65, Mexico

Dave Delano Virgil, age 57, Tobago

Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, age 70, Cuba

Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi, age 31, Nigeria

Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid, age 48, Yemen If convicted, these individuals face maximum penalties of six years in federal prison, a $350,000 fine, and a term of supervised release. An additional 12 foreign nationals were charged in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on August 13 with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election. Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, age 54, Bermuda

Donald Christian Martyn, age 44, Sierra Leone

Chaim Pinto, age 68, Israel

John Andrew Rapsky, age 54, Canada

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, age 58, India

Shuqin Yin, age 54, China

Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings, age 56, China

Henry Alberto Araya-Vega, age 52, Costa Rica

Rufina Concho-Locklear, age 82, Mexico

Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize, age 73, Nicaragua

Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava, age 51, Mexico

Manuel Efrain Valladares, age 48, El Salvador If convicted, these individuals face a maximum term of one-year imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $100,000, or both.

So that's why Democrats have given up on border security. The charges come as "fiery-but-mostly-peaceful" Democrats deny the existence of voter fraud and clamor for vote-by-mail.

Leah spoke with Catherine Englebrecht of the election integrity group True the Vote who says Democrats are using vote-by-mail this year to exploit weaknesses already inherent in the election process. According to Englebrecht, "[Democrats] have engineered chaos to be used for new opportunity."

The state voter rolls aren't clean, so sending ballots out to every registrant all but guarantees voter fraud will be rampant come November. As noted by Judicial Watch, the voter registration rates exceed the adult population in 379 counties within the U.S.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has also called the last-minute switch to vote-by-mail "reckless and dangerous."

"We haven't had the kind of widespread use of mail-in ballots as being proposed," Barr said in a recent interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "We've had absentee ballots from people who request them from a specific address. Now, what we're talking about is mailing them out to everyone on the voter list, when everyone knows those voter lists are inaccurate."

"We're a very divided country here and people have to have confidence in the election and the legitimacy of the government, and people trying to change the rules to this methodology, as a matter of logic, is very open to fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous and is playing with fire," Barr warned.