Another Far-Left Extremist Found Working for the Biden Campaign

Another one of the far-left loons working for the Trojan horse candidate, Joe Biden, has been identified thanks to numerous tweets posted by the extremist over the past few years.

The Arizona Daily Independent reports that Michael Ramirez, a digital organizing director for the Biden campaign in Arizona, posted numerous anti-police, racist, and sexist tweets over the past decade. Ramirez, a 32-year-old self-professed Marxist, came over from the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign where he worked as an Arizona field director.

Here are some of Ramirez's tweets published from the staffer's now-deleted account:

"Ya i'm a Marxist and I dont give a [expletive]..."

"Nothing makes me want to go punch a cop like listening to Rage Against The Machine."

"I wish a police officer would ask me for my papers. I would tell him to go [expletive] himself."

"I wanna tell a girl to make me a sandwich just to see the look on her disgusted feminist face lol."

The Biden team responded to the report in a statement, claiming the tweets "don't reflect the views of the Biden Campaign or the Arizona Democratic Party." The campaign said "Michael has apologized to the campaign staff for this and is regretful of his actions."

In other words, the extremist is still part of the team. As far as left-wing extremists go, Ramirez is in good company at the Biden campaign. Sara Pearl, a supervising video producer for the Biden team, made her hatred for the police known when she posted the following tweet:

This was posted by a ?@JoeBiden? staffer. I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/XE6vdbic2O — ?? (@kevindandy1) July 17, 2020

Various other Biden campaign staff members have bragged about their contributions to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that uses such donations to pay the bail fees of rioters arrested in violent protests.

And now that Bernie's staffers are joining the Biden team, all bets are off. Earlier this year, James O'Keefe's Project Veritas released undercover footage of Bernie staffers talking openly about their desires to overthrow capitalism, the U.S. government, and to abolish landlords so they won't "have to kill them."