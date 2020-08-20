Buttigieg Paints Biden as the Candidate of 'Change'

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the failed Democratic presidential candidate who received just 21 pledged delegates in the Democratic primary -- which is still 21 more delegates than Kamala Harris managed to pick up -- spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

"Just over ten years ago, I joined a military where firing me because of who I am wasn't just possible—it was policy. Now in 2020, it is unlawful in America to fire someone because of who they are or who they love," Buttigieg said. The former mayor's point was to call upon progressives, moderates, independents, and disaffected Republicans to rally behind Joe Biden so that more unspecified changes like gay marriage can be made over the next four years.

Buttigieg was the first openly gay major presidential candidate, but he failed to build a broad coalition in the Democratic primary. Buttigieg ended his campaign following a poor showing in the South Carolina primary in early March, but not before criticizing Joe Biden for allowing his son Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian energy company.

But on Thursday night, Buttigieg joined other failed Democratic candidates who have now made it their mission to get Trojan horse Biden across the finish line. Buttigieg joined in a virtual meeting with Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), and entrepreneur Andrew Yang to discuss the group's love for the former vice president.

Noticeably absent from the lovefest was current Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who confirmed on Twitter that she wasn't invited to participate in the DNC's convention. Unlike Harris, Gabbard managed to win a couple of delegates and outlast candidates like Harris, Warren, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.