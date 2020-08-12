Trump Campaign Advisor Jenna Ellis Schools NYT Reporter on Twitter

|
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 10:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday, Trump campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis tweeted out several criticisms of Joe Biden's recently-announced running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). Ellis criticized the Democrats for their reliance on identity politics, the zero enthusiasm Harris brings to the ticket, the senator's radical pro-abortion views, her aggressive prosecution of those who attempted to expose Planned Parenthood, her attitude towards China and other concerning elements of the senator's policies and beliefs. Ellis also couldn't help but notice that Kamala's voice sounds a lot like the fictional character Marge from The Simpsons. 

Ignoring the long list of criticisms that Ellis made about Kamala's policies, The New York Times' White House Correspondent Annie Karni accused Ellis of making personal attacks against Harris and not criticizing the senator's policies. This, in turn, prompted Ellis to retweet her numerous criticisms of Kamala's policies that Ellis made earlier in the day. 

When the reporter accused Ellis of making an ad hominem attack and not a policy case against the senator, Ellis asked "Fake News Annie" to explain how criticizing Harris' policies in numerous tweets "is mutually exclusive to also commenting in one tweet about how annoying her voice is." 

There was no response to Ellis' question from the NYT reporter at the time of this writing.

If personal attacks indicate an absence of policy disagreement, then the Left must have no issues with President Trump's agenda. 

