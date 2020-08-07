Fact Check the Left: Is Reopening to Blame for the Surge in Coronavirus Cases in Border States?

The media has already decided that rioting is the safest activity in which to avoid contracting the Wuhan coronavirus. But next on that list is crossing back and forth between the United States and Mexico, where the coronavirus is now exploding, having made its way over from China.

A clear divide has emerged between Republicans, who believe permanent lockdowns are untenable, and Democrats, who believe everyone should stay home regardless of the economic consequences and vote-by-mail in November. Naturally, the media is on the Democrats' side.