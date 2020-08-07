Texas
Fact Check the Left: Is Reopening to Blame for the Surge in Coronavirus Cases in Border States?

Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Aug 07, 2020 5:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The media has already decided that rioting is the safest activity in which to avoid contracting the Wuhan coronavirus. But next on that list is crossing back and forth between the United States and Mexico, where the coronavirus is now exploding, having made its way over from China.

A clear divide has emerged between Republicans, who believe permanent lockdowns are untenable, and Democrats, who believe everyone should stay home regardless of the economic consequences and vote-by-mail in November. Naturally, the media is on the Democrats' side.

So when cases of the coronavirus began to surge in Texas, as it did in other states along the border, the media reflexively blamed Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott for slowly reopening the economy. But along with common sense, which suggests that surges near the border might have something to do with their proximity to the border, growing evidence also points to border crossings as a significant contributor to the surge in coronavirus cases.

