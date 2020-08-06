Trump Choosing Main Street Over Wall Street Shows in Campaign Contributions

On Thursday, President Trump called out the financial elites for promoting globalism at the expense of American workers and said his administration is "fighting for Main Street, not Wall Street." Sure enough, Bloomberg News also reported on Thursday that, with the exception of one major campaign donor, contributions to President Trump's reelection bid from Wall Street plutocrats and their ilk are down considerably compared to Donald Trump's 2016 haul.

The report looks at an analysis of disclosed campaign contributions over $1,000 from employees and their spouses who work at major financial companies like banks, hedge funds, private-equity firms, and asset managers. The contributions were made directly to the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, or the large political action committees backing the president.