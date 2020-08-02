Rep. Karen Bass: I'm Not A Commie Lover, Just a Slow Learner

California Congresswoman Karen Bass (D) is reportedly in the race to be Joe Biden's running mate. Bass was born both black and a woman, Biden's criteria for picking the person one heartbeat away from the presidency. Biden's affirmative action policy has the finalists doing some last-minute scrambling to get on the ticket. Rep. Bass was on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace where she was forced to address comments she made in 2016 mourning the death of communist dictator Fidel Castro.

"As Cuba begins nine days of mourning, I wish to express my condolences to the Cuban people and the family of Fidel Castro. The passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba," Bass said in a statement at the time.

Castro was a brutal dictator who imprisoned tens of thousands of his fellow countrymen while keeping millions of Cubans impoverished and repressed for decades. Castro's communist revolution failed, but liberals like Bass gave him an A for effort and mourned his passing.

Chris Wallace called Bass out for not only praising Fidel Castro but also for her extensive travels to the communist country in the 1970s.

"What was it about Castro and Cuba that you found so appealing at that time, and do you now regret your involvement and considerable time spent in a communist dictatorship?" Wallace asked.

Bass defended her travels to Cuba, saying she was in her teens at the time and was there to help build houses. In essence, she was young and dumb. Bass is much older now... When the Antifa kids grow up, they'll be using the same defense.

"The other reason why I went was to meet and work with Americans from around the country that were involved in a lot of different social issues," Bass claimed.

Finally, Bass walked back her comments about Castro, saying since 2016 she learned a lot about Castro's brutal reign of terror.

Wallace asked why it took the congresswoman so long to learn about the widely known evils of the communist dictatorship. She claimed she only learned about them after talking to her colleagues from Florida in the wake of Castro's death.

"I absolutely would have not put that statement out, and I will tell you that after talking to my colleagues who represent the state of Florida, raised those concerns, lesson learned -- would not do that again, for sure," Bass said.

So she's not a commie lover. She's just a slow learner.



