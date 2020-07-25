The New DNC Platform is an Anti-White Screed

Every four years, members of the Democratic Party get together and come up with a party platform that shows the rest of America just how out-of-touch with reality the modern Democratic Party has become. This year, Democrats have really outdone themselves.

After defending slavery and segregation, the Democratic Party's latest platform, currently in draft form, has decided that white people not only have it too good in America but are too busy these days oppressing minority groups. The theme of the new platform is that whites are out of control and unless everyone else votes Democratic the threat of white nationalist terrorism will continue to fester.

The proposed platform complains that white people have it too good in America, with their above-average incomes, their lower poverty rates, and their fewer cases of asthma and diabetes when compared to other minority groups. The platform is clearly meant to divide Americans and cast white people as the villains. The only acceptable remedy, of course, is to vote Democratic and have Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other white liberals redress the problem.

The new platform also calls for a shift in counterterrorism priorities to "respond to the growing threat from white supremacist and other right-wing groups." This is necessary, the platform contends, because "President Trump's words and actions have given safe harbor and encouragement to bigots, anti-Semites, Islamaphobes, and white supremacists."

After all, anyone paying attention knows that white supremacists have been running amok for weeks destroying government property, toppling statues, burning buildings, assaulting cops, terrorizing black neighborhoods, and vandalizing minority-owned businesses -- oh wait, those were leftists.

Writing for the Washington Examiner, Paul Bedard found 15 references to "whites," all damning, contained in the Democratic Party's new platform.

Below are the 15 references to whites: We will never amplify or legitimize the voices of bigotry, racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or white supremacy. Median incomes are lower and poverty rates are higher for Black Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, and some Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, compared to median white households. And there is a persistent, pernicious racial wealth gap that holds millions of Americans back, with the typical white household holding six times more wealth than the typical Latino family and 10 times more wealth than the typical Black family. The wage gap between Black workers and white workers is higher today than it was 20 years ago. It takes a typical Black woman 19 months to earn what a typical white man earns in 12 months — and for typical Latinas and Native American women, it takes almost two years. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the uninsured rate was nearly three times higher for Latinos and nearly twice as high for Black Americans as it was for whites. Black children are far more likely than white children to suffer from asthma. Latinos, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and Black Americans are diagnosed with diabetes at higher rates than whites. Black women are more than three times as likely to die from complications of pregnancy and childbirth compared to white women. President Trump’s words and actions have given safe harbor and encouragement to bigots, anti-Semites, Islamophobes, and white supremacists. The extreme gap in household wealth and income between people of color — especially Black Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans — and white families is hurting our working class and holding our country back. We will confront white nationalist terrorism and combat hate crimes perpetrated against religious minorities. Each year, the United States spends $23 billion more on schools in predominantly white districts than in non-white districts. We will root out systemic racism from our military justice system, where black service members are twice as likely as white ones to face court-martial. Our counterterrorism priorities, footprint, and tools should shift accordingly, including to respond to the growing threat from white supremacist and other right-wing terrorist groups.

If Americans wonder why the country is more divided than ever, it's because of nonsense like this regularly spewed by today's Democratic Party.