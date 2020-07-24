Border Patrol Locates Multiple Stash Houses in Texas

In a joint operation, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol and Webb County Constables Office (WCCO) discovered three stash houses used for human smuggling in Texas.

Early Thursday morning, Border Patrol agents at the Laredo South Station were conducting surveillance on two possible stash houses. At one of the houses, agents encountered an illegal alien from Mexico. At the second house, agents encountered a U.S. citizen and an illegal alien from El Salvador. The three individuals from both houses were arrested pending further investigation.