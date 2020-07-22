Border Patrol Agents Carry Wounded Illegal Alien Down Mountain Top in Arizona

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector carried a wounded illegal alien, on their backs, down a mountain top in Arizona. The rescue began late Tuesday night after a helicopter located the injured individual stranded in the desert just south of Gila Bend.

A helicopter spotted the man on top of a rugged mountain peak and directed agents to his location. Once agents arrived on scene, agents found the man unable to walk and took turns carrying him "over their shoulders for more than a mile over rocky, loose terrain back down the mountain," U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.