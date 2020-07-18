Border Patrol Agents Rescue Woman, Child Abandoned by Smugglers

A woman and a juvenile ended up lost in the wilderness near the Mexico border on Thursday night. To sneak across the border, the illegal aliens hired human smugglers who gladly took their money and left them for dead in the Jacumba Wilderness region in Southern California.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. local time when dispatchers in the El Centro Sector were notified by California Highway Patrol about two distressed individuals. A 34-year-old woman called to say that she and her 17-year-old cousin were abandoned by a larger group of illegal aliens and needed assistance. The woman also said her cousin had sprung his ankle.