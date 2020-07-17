Charles Barkley is Not Happy About Anti-White, Anti-Semitic Comments From Black Celebrities

American basketball legend Charles Barkley is calling out black celebrities for their anti-Semitic and anti-white racism.

"Listen, DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Nick Canon, Ice Cube - Man, what the hell are y'all doing?" asked Barkley in a Steam Room podcast.

"Y'all want racial equality," Barkley began. "We all do. I don't understand how insulting another group helps our cause."

DeSean Jackson, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, posted anti-Semitic posts attributed to Louis Farrakhan and Hitler on his Instragam. In defending that Jackson, another Jackson -- Stephen Jackson, the former NBA player -- said DeSean was simply "speaking the truth." Both Jacksons have since apologized.

Nick Cannon, the actor and TV host, said a bunch of racist things about white people and Jews in a recent podcast that sparked widespread controversy. ViacomCBS eventually fired Cannon, but not for being racist against whites, just jews.

Ice Cube was similarly accused of anti-Semitism after the rapper tweeted an image that many consider to be anti-Semitic.

Barkley wants to know how black people fighting for so-called racial equality benefit in any way by hating other racial groups.

"We can't allow black people to be prejudiced also. Especially if we're asking for white folks to respect us, give us economic opportunity, and things like that," Barkley said. "I'm so disappointed in these men, but I don't understand how you beat hatred with more hatred."

Barkley says he doesn't understand the hatred in people's hearts and will never accept it.

"We gotta do better," Barkley concluded. "I want allies. I don't want to alienate anybody. And to take shots at the Jewish race, the white race, I just don't like it because it's not right."