Driver Gets 10 Years After Seven Die in Failed Smuggling Event

A driver who took part in a failed human smuggling attempt that left seven people dead last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The sentence against Ivan Dario Puga-Moreno, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was handed down on Thursday. Puga-Moreno pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to transport unlawfully present aliens into the United States causing death or serious bodily injury, according to CBP.