Trump Says It 'Shouldn't Be Hard' for Kanye to Siphon Black Votes Away From Biden

Rapper Kanye West, a prominent supporter of President Trump, announced he was running for president of the United States on Independence Day. In an interview with Just the News, David Harris Jr., a member of the Trump campaign's Black Voices for Trump advisory board, said that he believes Kanye's late entrance in the race was a strategic move by the rapper to take black votes away from Joe Biden.

"I think at this time, it's too late for [Kanye West] to actually get on the ballot, but people can write names," Harris said. "So if that is if that is his tactic, I don't really think he's serious about really trying to win the presidency right now. I think that if anything, it's more strategic and maybe trying to get some black votes that would have [voted] for Biden to actually vote for Kanye."

President Trump retweeted the interview, adding that it "shouldn't be too hard" for the rapper to take black votes away from Biden.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this week, West said he was "taking the red hat off" after losing faith in President Trump.

"One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community," West told Forbes. "Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby."

West said he didn't like reports that President Trump "hid in the bunker" during protests that took place outside the White House. West said he would run under his newly minted "Birthday Party," adding that, "when we win, it's everybody's birthday."