Border Patrol Pulls 23 Illegal Aliens from Semi-Truck in Arizona

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents discovered 23 illegal aliens inside a semitractor-trailer on Wednesday night. Agents in the Tuscon Sector made the discovery on Route 80 near mile marker 371 following an immigration-related traffic stop.

Two U.S. citizens, both juveniles, were arrested in the smuggling incident, along with 22 Mexican nationals and one Guatemalan national, ranging from 16 to 69 years of age. According to CBP, the two U.S. citizens and one Mexican national with a history of extensive immigration violations were arrested. The other migrants were expelled from the U.S. via Title 42 authority.