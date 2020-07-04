Patriotism

Trump Celebrates America and Predicts the Defeat of the Radical Left

Bronson Stocking
Posted: Jul 04, 2020 8:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Trump spoke at the South Lawn of the White House on Independence Day. In a speech that celebrated the country's independence from Great Britain, the president also defended the country's heritage, its history, and its freedom. 

"No matter our race, color, religion or creed, we are one America and we put America first," Trump said. "We will not allow anyone to divide our citizens by race or background. We will not allow them to foment hate, discord, and distrust. We will hold fast and true to the sacred loyalties that link us all as neighbors, as Americans, and as patriots. In every age, there have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present. Those that are lying about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are, are not interested in justice or in healing. Their goal is demolition. Our goal is not to destroy the greatest structure on Earth, what we have built, the United States of America."

The president also called out the liberal media "who falsely and consistently label their opponents as racists" and "condemn patriotic citizens." 

"The more you lie, the more you slander, the more you try to demean and divide, the more we will work hard to tell the truth, and we will win," Trump warned.

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing," the president said. 

Meanwhile, here's how the leftist protesters outside the White House celebrated Independence Day. 

Most Popular