History

Two GOP Senators Propose Amendment Canceling Columbus Day

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jul 02, 2020 7:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Two GOP Senators Propose Amendment Canceling Columbus Day

Source: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Two GOP senators filed an amendment on Wednesday that would cancel Columbus Day. The amendment was filed to a Senate proposal recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. 

Sens. James Lanford (R-OK) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, proposed the amendment, arguing that the addition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday would give federal workers an extra day off and put the country in further debt. 

As a solution, the two senators propose eliminating one federal holiday in return, and they settled on Columbus Day as their logical choice.  

"Throughout our history, we have strived to become a more perfect union and Juneteenth was a huge step in attaining that goal," said Sen. Lankford in a statement. "We should celebrate these strides on the federal level while remaining cognizant of the impact the existing 10 federal holidays have on federal services and local businesses. We can reduce these impacts by replacing Columbus Day as a federal holiday with Juneteenth, America’s second independence day."

Columbus is a historic legend and a revered hero in the Italian American community. In recent weeks, Columbus statues have been ordered down in places like Newark, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and even Columbus, Ohio. Mobs also tore down or defaced Columbus statues in St. Paul, Boston, Richmond and elsewhere. 

Republican senators joining the cancel culture mob shows the extent to which conservatives are not only losing the culture wars but are now fighting on the other side.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Do Hordes of First-Time Gun Owners Mean There's a New Formidable Voting Bloc in Future Elections?
Matt Vespa
The Coronavirus Lockdowns are Over...And These Studies Really Deliver a Death Blow
Matt Vespa
NASCAR Driver Corey LaJoie to Take 'Trump 2020' to the Racetrack
Madeline Peltzer
Texas Governor Issues Statewide Mask Mandate
Micaela Burrow
Border Patrol Agents Thwart Drug Smuggling Events Along Southern Border
VIP
Bronson Stocking

Liberal Reporter Documents Minneapolis Devastation And Suggests Why the Media Didn't Really Cover It

Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular