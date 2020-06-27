Cancel Culture Eyes John Wayne Airport in California

One might think there are some bigger targets out there that would attract the cancel-culture mob's attention than John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Yale University, named after a slave trader, for example. But one would be mistaken.

California Democrats in Orange County say the name, John Wayne Airport, has to go because the actor, who spent a large part of his life in Orange County, made racist statements in an interview a half-century ago.

"I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people," Wayne said in an interview with Playboy about 50 years ago.

Orange County Democrats passed a resolution on Friday that cites the actor's racist remarks and calls for the airport's name to revert back to its pre-1979 moniker: Orange County Airport.

The resolution says the actor also made anti-LGBT and anti-Indigenous statements. Orange County Democrats should take a look at what Joe Biden was saying in the 1970s.

"A national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names is reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams, as it is widely recognized that racist symbols produce lasting physical and psychological stress and trauma particularly to Black communities, people of color and other oppressed groups, and the removal of racist symbols provides a necessary process for communities to remember historic acts of violence and recognize victims of oppression," reads the Democratic resolution.

But some on the Left are beginning to question the strategy and motives fueling the cancel culture mob.

Lifelong Democrat and Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson took issue with the white people of cancel culture who think obliterating history is somehow useful to the Black community.

Johnson, referring to the people toppling statues, called them "borderline anarchists" whose actions do nothing to "give a kid whose parents can't afford college money to go to college. It's not going to close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid. And it's not going to take people off welfare or food stamps."

Even liberal comedian Bill Maher thinks it's time for cancel culture to pump the brakes.

"It's great that Caucasians have finally joined the fight for racial justice in unprecedented numbers," Maher asserted. "But hating racism the most? You can't steal that."