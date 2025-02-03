What the Hell Was This Magazine Thinking Writing an Article Like This?

Liberal America has a sickness when it comes to brutal serial killers. More accurately, this applies to any criminal: they tend to feel sorry for them, not their victims or families. It goes double if the perpetrator is black. It’s quintupled if the offender is a transgender. That brings us to this Newsweek piece about Steven Hayes, who is now Linda, but we’re going to dead-name him because he's an all-around piece of trash who many would argue should be executed.

In the summer of 2007, Steve and Joshua Andrew Komisarjevsky committed one of the most brutal crimes in Connecticut history. It was so heinous it delayed the legislature’s planned abolition of the death penalty. It was a home invasion and robbery involving the Petit, which leeched into a violent episode of rape and murder.

Jennifer Hawke-Petit, 48, and her two daughters, Hayley Petit, 17, and Michaela Petit, 17, were brutally murdered, but not after Hayes raped Jennifer and strangled her to death. Komisarjevsky raped and killed 11-year-old Michaela. The killers tied all three to their beds, doused them in gasoline, and set them on fire before leaving.

Everyone involved in the writing of this piece should be fired and bullied out of journalism forever https://t.co/YgEObvVkh8 — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) February 2, 2025

Dr. William Petit was severely beaten with a baseball bat and retrained in the basement. He was able to hear his wife being sexually assaulted and murdered from upstairs. Dr. Petit was able to escape and alert a neighbor to get help. On the 10th anniversary of the crime, ABC News rehashed the barbarity:

Dr. Petit was asleep in the sun room when the attackers smashed his head with a baseball bat and then tied him up in the basement. The attackers next bound Michaela and her 17-year-old sister, Hayley, to their beds, and in the morning, one of the intruders drove Hawke-Petit to a bank to withdraw money. Hawke-Petit and the intruder then returned to the home, where the mother and her 11-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted. Hawke-Petit was strangled to death, according to testimony. The attackers, Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes, doused the home in gasoline and fled, The Associated Press reported. Hayley and Michaela died of smoke inhalation, according to testimony. Petit, still bound in the basement, managed to free his hands, and hop up the stairs and out the front door, according to testimony. "My heart felt like it was beating 200 beats per minute," he later testified at Hayes' 2011 trial, "like it was going to explode out of my chest." Somehow, he said, he crawled, then rolled to a neighbor's house. Doctors said later Petit had lost as much as seven pints of blood. He said his neighbor didn't even recognize him at first because he was so bloody.

So, why do we care about Steve, Newsweek? [Emphasis mine]:

Nearly 18 years after killing Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two young daughters during a home invasion in Connecticut, the murderer formerly known as Steven Joseph Hayes says she's now at peace — though still haunted by the killings she regrets. […] "For the first time in my life I am happy to be alive and do not want to die," Lee told Newsweek via email on Jan. 15, adding she intends to resume hormone replacement therapy shortly. The vast majority of inmates in Oregon State Penitentiary are men, but Lee said she is able to wear makeup, eye shadow, foundation, eyeliner and even lipstick on occasion. She also cherishes her jewelry, including rings and necklaces, as well as bras, panties and what she called a "slightly feminized" uniform. That had eliminated her thoughts of suicide. She's now seeking breast augmentation and hair replacement therapy since male pattern baldness drastically enhances her gender dysphoria. Lee said that she had initially been diagnosed at the age of 16 with the condition - a feeling of distress that can happen when a person's gender identity differs from the sex they are born with. But Lee said she wasn't told of the diagnosis at the time and that "intolerance" simmered inside her for decades. "I hurt, so I hurt others," she said. Had Lee accepted herself earlier, Hawke-Petit and her daughters may still be alive, she said. "I think about them every day and regret my part in what happened and all the pain I caused," Lee said. "That is why I want to use my life today to prevent someone else from doing what I did." Lee characterized her actions as "wrong on every level," the behavior of someone deeply mired in addiction and gender identity issues. Newsweek was unable to reach Komisarjevsky for comment.

No, I’m done. It’s a lengthy piece and an unnecessary one. There is no redemption for Steve, and his transgender antics aren’t some legal shield, nor is it a honey trap for empathy and compassion for this monster. He’s a brutal rapist and murderer who shattered an innocent family. I couldn’t give a flying you-know-what about how he feels. Most would agree that he deserves the gas chamber, firing squad, electric chair, lethal injection, or whatever method of state execution is permitted in the United States. Frankly, he and Komisarjevsky make the case that they should be set on fire, but that’s another story.

I would rather hear how Dr. Petit feels and the life stories about his deceased family, about how his late wife was, and the dreams and aspirations of his daughters. Those would be better stories, but also unnecessary. We don’t need to torture Dr. Petit by dredging up these painful memories. The tenth anniversary was understandably gut-wrenching, but this magazine, for some reason, decided to speak with the killers to see how they felt. What should have been done is to leave this story alone.

These two dudes butchered a family; an 11-year-old was raped, the mother was subjected to the same sexual violence and then strangled, and then burned alive. And we’re supposed to care about these two freaks?

I don’t want to understand Steve or Komisarjevsky, two top candidates who can burn in hell. Why should I feel bad for Steve? Oh, because he didn’t get his hormones or something—screw him. The Left has an empathy problem because it all is invested in the wrong people. Liberals would fawn and cry over Ted Bundy in today’s age and not the women he killed. That’s a problem.

I also hate the ‘he/she was a nice person, a good student, etc.’ when it comes to these stories. They’re not good people. They’re not harmless once they’ve committed murder. They’re dogs who arguably should be put down.

He/she/it is "happy to be alive."

Go to hell, Steve. And take Komisarjevsky with you.