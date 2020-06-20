Police

Did Rayshard Brooks' Girlfriend Burn Down the Wendy's?

Bronson Stocking
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 6:30 PM
Source: Twitter/Screenshot

The Wendy's in Atlanta, where Rayshard Brooks passed out in the drive-thru and then attacked police officers, was burned to the ground the next day. Investigators have now issued an arrest warrant for a Natalie White, wanted for first-degree arson. In bodycam footage from the night of the shooting, Brooks can be heard saying Natalie White was his girlfriend, CNN reported. Is it the same Natalie White?

According to the report, police have been working with the idea that the suspect(s) may be linked to Rayshard Brooks. Police say more suspects may be involved. 

On the night of Jun. 12, Rayshard Brooks suddenly attacked police officers, stole a taser and pointed the weapon at police while attempting to flee on foot. A police officer shot Brooks, preventing the violent suspect from escaping. Brooks has a long rap sheet that includes cruelty to children, battery, false imprisonment, and theft. 

Protesters descended upon the Wendy's the following day and burned the restaurant to the ground. 

At a press conference, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, a Democrat, announced charges against former Atlanta Police Officer Garret Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks. Rolfe now faces charges that include felony murder and aggravated assault. If convicted, the former officer faces a possible death sentence. 

"One of the things that we noted from our evaluation was that Mr. Brooks on the night of this incident was calm," said Howard, preposterously. "He was cordial and really displayed a cooperative nature. Secondly, even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial."

Howard further claimed "that at no time was Mr. Brooks ever a threat to anyone, including the officers" that Brooks violently attacked and stole a weapon from. 

But just two weeks before the shooting, Howard held a press conference in which he called tasers deadly weapons. Of course, in that incident, police officers had been the ones using them.

Most Popular