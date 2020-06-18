WATCH: Supercut Shows Media's Double Standard With Protests and Trump Rallies

The great folks at Newsbusters compiled some examples from the liberal media and their glaring hypocrisy when it comes to the Wuhan coronavirus. In the media's eyes, the coronavirus can only spread at Trump rallies, not left-wing protests.

Leftists have been out protesting, shouting, hurling spittle, hugging, beating up people, looting, vandalizing, tearing things down, and doing other counterproductive things for weeks, while not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing. The media calls it "beautiful."

Only at Trump rallies -- where temperatures will be taken, face masks and hand sanitizer given to attendees -- does the media see a "superspreader" event that may kill people.

"The worst thing you can do in the middle of this pandemic," CNN's Chris Cuomo, who contracted the virus early on, infected his family and risked infecting others because he refused to quarantine himself, said about the president's rallies.

"People showing up to his precious rallies ... might get sick and die," warned MSNBC's Joy Reid.

But these same leftists thought it was "beautiful" that protesters were out "marching arm in arm." They described it as a "celebration," a "carnival-like atmosphere," where "hugging" and "love" were the only things infecting the attendees. The protesters were even encouraged to "stay in the streets" and "have their voices heard."

The media is garbage, and their double standards are blinding. See for yourself.