WATCH: California Deputy Saves Baby's Life During Black Lives Matter Protest

A California sheriff's deputy saved the life of an 11-month-old baby during a Black Lives Matter protest in Palmdale recently. Security footage captured the moment when two women participating in the protest frantically approached deputies seeking help with an infant who had stopped breathing.

According to a Facebook post, the Palmdale Sheriff's Station say the two women were at a protest when the infant "got sick, stopped breathing and lost consciousness. [The women] ran toward deputies who were across the street, monitoring the protest, to seek assistance."

Video captured the harrowing moment the child's mother handed the infant off to Deputy Cameron Kinsey. The deputy quickly assessed the child's condition and vacated vomit from the baby's mouth using his finger. The relief that overcame the crowd when the child started breathing is apparent in the video.

The Palmdale Sheriff's Station says paramedics arrived shortly after the incident and transported the toddler to a nearby hospital for treatment. It was determined the boy had swallowed a coin that became lodged in the child's throat and prevented breathing. Deputy Kinsey's sweep of the child's mouth had moved the coin sideways, allowing air to pass through to the child's lungs.

Despite the accusations made against members of law enforcement by the Black Lives Matter movement, it was deputies who the women turned to during their moment of need. The quick thinking and heroic actions of the deputy saved the child's life.

"None of that other stuff matters," Deputy Kinsey is quoted in the post. "Just the baby."

With law enforcement currently under a microscope, we can't forget that the law enforcement community is an overwhelming force for good all throughout the country.