Pelosi Orders 4 Portraits of Former Democratic Speakers Removed From U.S. Capitol

On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered the removal from the Capitol Building of four portraits of former Democratic House speakers who had ties to the Confederacy. Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina, Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp of Georgia. The removal of the portraits is the latest meaningless gesture from the speaker and Democrats following the death of George Floyd.

Pelosi sent a letter to House Clerk Cheryl Johnson ordering the removal of the four portraits in observance of Juneteenth, an unofficial holiday commemorating the Republican's emancipation of the last slaves in the Confederacy.

"There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy," Pelosi proclaimed.

Just hours after Pelosi's letter to the House clerk, the portraits were taken down and carried away.

Pelosi claims she didn't know the former speakers had ties to the Confederacy until it was pointed out to her by a Capitol curator, ABC News reported. Wait until she learns the history of her own political party.

When exactly will the Democratic Party -- which defended slavery, the Confederacy, and, most recently, segregation -- be removing itself from the Capitol?

The Capitol has a lot of other portraits and symbols in its halls that surely the left finds problematic. Former generations will never be as woke as today's radicals. Historic symbols don't tell us where our nation is headed. They tell us where it's been.

Widespread outrage following the death of George Floyd has been politically weaponized into amorphous accusations of so-called systemic racism, white privilege, and white supremacy. We still don't know what motivated former officer Derek Chauvin to treat George Floyd the way he did. Maybe there was personal animosity between the two from when they worked together at a nightclub.

Tearing down statues and erasing our history accomplishes nothing other than making people like Nancy Pelosi even more ignorant about their nation's history than they already were.