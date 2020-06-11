Judge Rules ICE Can No Longer Arrest Illegal Aliens Near New York Courthouses

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can no longer arrest illegal aliens in or around New York state courthouses.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales and New York Attorney General Letitia James sued DHS and ICE in September for their practice of arresting illegal aliens in and around state courthouses.
In a statement about his decision, District Court Judge Jed Rakoff said equal access to the justice system for every resident is "crucially important and necessary for maintaining fairness and public safety," ABC News reported.
It's the exact opposite of reality. It's unfair that illegal aliens skirt our immigration process ahead of law-abiding immigrants, and it jeopardizes public safety to prevent ICE agents from arresting criminal aliens who have no legal right to lead a life of crime in the United States.
New York has made life easy for illegal alien criminals. Last year, New York state passed a law extending driver licenses to illegal aliens while also blocking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from accessing public records to investigate crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, and child exploitation.
Pro-illegal alien groups have pushed back as arrests of illegal aliens near courthouses have increased under the Trump administration.
California similarly passed a law aimed at blocking ICE arrests at state courthouses. Nevertheless, ICE agents arrested two criminal aliens in February inside courthouses in northern California. Following those arrests, ICE claimed federal authority to arrest removable criminal aliens inside the borders of the United States.