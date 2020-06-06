CBP Helicopter Over Detroit Protests Struck by Laser Beam From Canada

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter was struck by a laser beam while flying over protesters in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday. The beam emanated from Windsor, Ontario, and an unidentified subject was soon apprehended by Windsor police.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. local time when crew onboard an AS-350 helicopter detected a green laser targeting their aircraft. The crew was conducting operations over George Floyd protests near the Renaissance Center in Detroit, according to a CBP press release.