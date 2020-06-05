Fake News Pile On Over Trump's George Floyd Comments

Several mainstream media outlets are now lying about President Trump's recent comments regarding George Floyd, going so far as to deceptively edit video of the president's speech to accuse the president of being "sick in the head and sick in the heart," as CNN's so-called "conservative," S.E. Cupp, said when sharing the fake news on Twitter.

Speaking from the Rose Garden on Friday, President Trump called on Americans to work together to rebuild the promise of America. The president spoke about the need for "equal justice under the law" and "equal treatment" for all Americans.

"Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to share fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it. We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying 'this is a great thing that's happening for our country.' It's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality," the president said.

But the liberal media took the president out of context, accusing the president of invoking George Floyd's name only in reference to the promising jobs report released on Friday. Some even shared a deceptively edited clip of Trump's speech to suggest the president wasn't talking about "equal justice under the law" at all when he mentioned Floyd's name.

This man is sick. Sick in the head and in the heart. https://t.co/HC9Mh68Mim — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 5, 2020

President Trump touted the improved unemployment numbers in the Rose Garden this morning and said they marked a “great day” for George Floyd https://t.co/HGd2aN1GUk pic.twitter.com/GA2Qi2ydlj — POLITICO (@politico) June 5, 2020

Trump calls the huge fall in unemployment a 'great day' for George Floyd 'who is looking down' from heaven https://t.co/dNb4BeWc8e pic.twitter.com/rfc2Rv9QQJ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 5, 2020

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” President Trump said, mentioning George Floyd while touting the jobs report. “This is a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody.” https://t.co/5sRG8W8Qr6 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2020

Trump says George Floyd is ‘looking down’ from heaven because of the marginal unemployment drop.



"It’s a great day for him"



Trump said the new jobs report “hopefully” brings comfort to Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis cop dug a knee in his neck.https://t.co/g5TRaQiDTG — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 5, 2020

There're plenty more, but you get the gist. This was a fake news pile on by the mainstream media.

In the aftermath of George Floyd's tragic death, the current political environment could best be described as a tinderbox, if America wasn't already on fire. Nevertheless, the liberal media continues fanning the flames of identity politics, adding fuel to the fire at a time when the country needs to come together more than ever.

But how can the country come together when the mainstream media will stop at nothing to divide us?