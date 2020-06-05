Mainstream Media

Fake News Pile On Over Trump's George Floyd Comments

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 05, 2020 2:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fake News Pile On Over Trump's George Floyd Comments

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Several mainstream media outlets are now lying about President Trump's recent comments regarding George Floyd, going so far as to deceptively edit video of the president's speech to accuse the president of being "sick in the head and sick in the heart," as CNN's so-called "conservative," S.E. Cupp, said when sharing the fake news on Twitter. 

Speaking from the Rose Garden on Friday, President Trump called on Americans to work together to rebuild the promise of America. The president spoke about the need for "equal justice under the law" and "equal treatment" for all Americans. 

"Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to share fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it. We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying 'this is a great thing that's happening for our country.' It's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality," the president said. 

But the liberal media took the president out of context, accusing the president of invoking George Floyd's name only in reference to the promising jobs report released on Friday. Some even shared a deceptively edited clip of Trump's speech to suggest the president wasn't talking about "equal justice under the law" at all when he mentioned Floyd's name. 

There're plenty more, but you get the gist. This was a fake news pile on by the mainstream media. 

In the aftermath of George Floyd's tragic death, the current political environment could best be described as a tinderbox, if America wasn't already on fire. Nevertheless, the liberal media continues fanning the flames of identity politics, adding fuel to the fire at a time when the country needs to come together more than ever. 

But how can the country come together when the mainstream media will stop at nothing to divide us? 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Expert Advice: It Looks Like the 180-Degree Turn on COVID Lockdowns Just Became a Huge In-Kind Contribution to Trump's Re-election
Matt Vespa
CNN Jim Acosta's Facepalm-Worthy Moment At Trump's Presser Today
Matt Vespa
Clown: NYT's Krugman Apologizes for Peddling Conspiracy That Trump Corrupted the BLS Amid Solid Jobs Report
Matt Vespa
The Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team Just Resigned
Cortney O'Brien
Ossoff: Local Police Should Not Enforce Federal Immigration Laws
Reagan McCarthy
Mayor Bowser Renames Street Near White House, But It's Not Enough for Black Lives Matter
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular