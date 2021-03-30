election integrity
WATCH: Greater Georgia Drops New Ad in Favor of Voter Integrity Laws

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 7:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Greater Georgia, a non-profit organization founded by former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), released a new ad on Monday praising the Peach State for passing election integrity laws. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) recently signed Senate Bill 202, commonly referred to as the Election Integrity Act, into law.

Under the new law, voters are required to provide identification for absentee ballots, state officials have the authority to oversee election boards, ballots are required to be printed on security paper, and limits are placed on ballot drop boxes to prevent ballot harvesting.

"The inconsistencies and loss of faith in Georgia’s elections in 2020 drove the clear need for reform. Thanks to the leadership of the Georgia legislature, our state has taken an important step forward in the effort to restore election integrity," Loeffler said in a statement. "The Election Integrity Act will help secure our elections, expand access, and restore confidence in the process. Greater Georgia is proud to support these measures and encourages Georgians to thank their legislators for strengthening integrity and expanding voting access in the Peach State."

The nonprofit's mission is to register, engage, and activate conservatives across the Peach State. Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams launched a similar left-of-center effort following her loss to now-Gov. Brian Kemp.


