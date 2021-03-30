WATCH: Greater Georgia Drops New Ad in Favor of Voter Integrity Laws

Greater Georgia, a non-profit organization founded by former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), released a new ad on Monday praising the Peach State for passing election integrity laws. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) recently signed Senate Bill 202, commonly referred to as the Election Integrity Act, into law.

Under the new law, voters are required to provide identification for absentee ballots, state officials have the authority to oversee election boards, ballots are required to be printed on security paper, and limits are placed on ballot drop boxes to prevent ballot harvesting.